Lumko Johnson will have a service in their memory on the 20th of September that will be live streamed online for the nation

Close family and friends will remember the talented South African media personality at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg

South Africans have been mourning Johnson, and the event is a chance for loved ones to remember the late star fully

Lumko Johnson has left many in sorrow over their passing. The former YoTV presenter will be fondly remembered by their loved ones at a memorial on 20 September.

Lumko Johnson will have a ceremony held in their honour service which celeb friends as speakers. Image: Instagram/@lumkojohnson

A post on social media let the public know about Lumko's memorial service. Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela shared the information on microblogging platform Twitter,

Lumko Johnson remembered at memorial event

According to Zalebs, news about the late Johnson's memorial service.was shared by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela. Lumko Johnson will be honoured on 20 September at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Fans of Lumko Johnson have expressed their sadness over losing them on social media. Many continue to use the Twitter hashtag #RIPLumkoJohnson to show their love.

@SinazoNcanywa commented:

"Mhle Lumko I loved how they engaged with everyone kwiTweets zakhe. #RIPLumkoJohnson."

@PitsiAfrica commented:

"Our sincerest condolences to family friends & fans "A big deal in most spaces" and A big Ddal in most of our hearts. You played your part incredibly well. As for the #32Letters a love letter that we will keep coming to #RIPLumkoJohnson."

@kingfabNatee commented:

"Powerful, fierce, authentic, proud, loud, funny. It still doesn't make any sense. #RIPLumkoJohnson."

@tsholo_rabotsho commented:

"You were such a beautiful ball of energy. The life of the party. You spoke life into everyone that you met. You’d always point out their best qualities. Always ready for a good conversation and a drink. What a huge loss. #RIPLumkoJohnson".

@TheOnlyXIII commented:

"Gone, but never forgotten #RIPLumkoJohnson."

@LumkoJohnson commented:

"We were robbed #RIPLumkoJohnson."

