South African musician King Monada has taken to his social media account to share an adorable video of his daughter

The star was clearly spending some quality time with his adorable child who according to reports her name is Temoso

Monada is reportedly a parent of three kids and is in a happy polygamous marriage with two stunning woman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

King Monada is spending time with his daughter before performing at Makhadzi's one-woman show in October. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

Limpopo's finest musician, King Monada, is always in demand. He recently announced that he will be performing at Makhadzi's one-woman show.

Despite his busy schedule, Monada, however, never loses sight of the fact that he also has a family to support.

Taking to Twitter, King Monada shared a cute video of his older daughter. According to News24, her name is Temoso. Only the sweet child can be seen in the video asking her father adorable questions. It appears that she wanted something from her loving dad but did not know how to approach King Monada.

On his Twitter timeline, King Monada shared the following endearing video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lovely family of King Monada

According to News24, the Ska Mbhora Moreki hitmaker had three children in 2020. At the time, he was reported to have an eight-year-old daughter named Temoso, a baby boy named Junior, and a newborn baby.

The muso reportedly has two wives. ZAlebs claims he was legally married to Lerato Ramawela for as long as it was publicised. However, in 2021, King Monada announced his intention to take a second wife. Cynthia Ntebatse is her name.

Siv Ngesi dedicates role in ‘The Woman King’ to late mom, actor talks about his dedication to black women

Briefly News previously reported that Siv Ngesi is excited for his role in The Woman King, and he opened up about what being cast in the film means to him. The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where Siv Ngesi appeared alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and Sheila Atim, among others.

Siv Ngesi discussed what being in the film means to him, especially after the death of his mother, Ntombizanele Jacqueline Ngesi. Being one of the few men in The Woman King means a lot to Siv Ngesi, who considers himself a woman's ally.

According to TimesLIVE, he lost his mother Ntombizanele on 11th August, while preparing for the film's release. Siv Ngesi explained that this film is dedicated to his mother, whom he refers to as "a woman king."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News