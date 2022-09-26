L-Tido tried to start his own podcast, but it was deemed too vulgar to be on one of the biggest video stream websites

The artist let his supporters know that the episode's disappearance would not mean the end of the show that gained popularity quickly with just the teaser trailer

The Onlyfans Unplugged podcast's first guest was Gugu Bonga, aka Terry Treasure from Big Brother Mzansi and she bared it all

L-Tido is moving into content creation space with his own podcast. The star has such a risky show that YouTube could not keep it up on its streaming platform.

L-Tido reassured fans that his 'OnlyFans Unplugged' podcast would return after being deleted on YouTube for explicit content. Image: Instagram /@l_tido

L-Tido is back in the public eye after getting thousands of views days after his first sitdown with Terry Treasure dropped. The rapper took to social media to tell people to wait for the next time.

What happened to L-Tido's 'Onlyfans Unplugged' podcast?

L-Tido started a talking show about Onlyfans, a platform where people can sell their adult content and make a living.

The teaser to the Onlyfans Unplugged podcast gained 100 000 views, according to TimesLIVE. The rapper shared that his podcast got taken down but promised by youtube that it would return soon. L-tido is determined to talk about the adult entertainment industry and how it can be sexist.

The first episode of L-Tido's Onlyfans Unplugged podcast featured Big Brother contestant Terry Treasure. The reality star faced eviction and plans on using her clout to gain more attention on Onlyfans.

The podcast already gained some followers as netizens responded positively after the guarantee that there would be a second episode.

@T_Batso commented:

"Come back and this time around, make it a bit longer ntwana."

@therealmabena commented:

"Haters gonna hate... Bring back our girls!!"

@SimplySteve_13 commented:

"Heish hade njak but I trust gore plan etloba teng."

@Ndumiso_YG commented:

"Not cool..maybe change it to OF Unplugged Podcast."

@therealmabena commented:

"It's sad that I see the episode no more, but glad Unplugged is coming back."

@ghost70959914 commented:

"The devil works hard but Tido works harder."

@nZeroh_ commented:

"The show must go on."

@Iam_Rep commented:

"Yes sir. "

