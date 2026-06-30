Creator Mimi Ojieh reveals how a viral YouTube video with millions of views translated into a major payout

She breaks down YouTube’s entry requirements, including subscriber and watch-hour thresholds needed before money kicks in

There are three different types of YouTube content creators, and social media users react with curiosity and keen interest

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mimi Ojieh revealed that her 5.7 million YouTube views got her more than $15 000. Image: @mimi_ojieh

Source: Instagram

A woman broke down how a YouTube video with 5.7 million views made her more than $15,000 (about R240,000) in earnings. Aspiring content creators shared their interest.

The Instagram video, posted by @mimi_ojieh on 20 June 2026, unpacked how YouTube monetisation works and what creators often overlook before expecting payouts. She showed her analytics figure, which was $15,000 (R240 000) plus US dollars, and stressed that earnings depend on eligibility and monetisation access rather than views alone.

“How much do you think a YouTube channel with 5.7 million views would possibly be making? Let me show you”

Mimi also revealed how people can get monetised. Image: @mimi_ojieh

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

YouTube monetisation requirements

Mimi broke down the entry barriers to the YouTube Partner Programme, noting that many creators give up too early. According to her, a large number of aspiring creators fail to reach this threshold, which blocks them from earning ad revenue despite uploading content consistently. She explained:

“You need 1,000 subscribers, and you need 4,000 watch hours before YouTube invites you into their YouTube partnership program.”

She said content performs best when it clearly falls into informational, educational, or entertaining categories, and that her own channel grew while documenting her family’s move from Abu Dhabi to Canada.

“Your content must stay within three categories: informational, educational, or entertaining.”

She added that creators earn through multiple streams, including ads, brand deals, and selling their own products or services, and stressed that success depends on understanding content as a business rather than posting blindly.

Content creation is not one-size-fits-all.

The term “content creator” now covers a wide range of roles, from influencers and bloggers to journalists and streamers, with over 207 million people globally identifying as part of the creator economy. However, according to Digiday Media, the label hides major differences in how these creators operate and earn.

A report from advertising platform Agentio shows that YouTube creators are increasingly divided by performance into tiers based on average views per video: micro creators (under 50,000 views), mid creators (50,000–300,000 views), and macro creators (over 300,000 views). The classification highlights how audience size now clearly separates creators into different levels of reach and earning potential.

View the Instagram video below:

Social media reacts

Mimi's Instagram page was filled with repeated interest from users, many simply responding with “Content” in hopes of receiving more information. The repeated responses reflected strong curiosity around YouTube monetisation and the earning potential highlighted in the video.

More Briefly News on content monetisation

A TikToker has claimed that WhatsApp could open up monetisation opportunities for everyday users, suggesting that the platform may eventually allow people to earn income from high engagement and content shared on the app.

A Mpumalanga content creator, Makhi, impressed social media users after showing off a large grocery haul reportedly funded by her Facebook monetisation earnings, sparking praise for her hustle and success online.

A Cape Town-based content creator has gone viral after revealing that his earnings from content creation helped him buy a house at just 25 years old, highlighting the growing financial potential of digital platforms for young creators.

Source: Briefly News