Thuli Phongolo recently took to her social media timeline to share that she's not controlled by men when she's in a relationship

The former Generations: The Legacy star's post drew a large number of men who hurled all sorts of insults at her

Some South African men even went as far as telling her to get off her high horse because she will never get married if she continues treating men like second options

Thulisile Phongolo has landed in hot waters after a controversial tweet. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Former Generations: The Legacy star and DJ Thulisile Phongolo, also known as Thuli P, has stated that she does not allow men to control her.

Thuli took to Twitter and said the following words, which got her in a lot of trouble with South African men:

"One thing about me I DON’T do anything for indoda, I do what I want. "

Thuli Phongolo shared the following heated post on Twitter:

South African men angry

@SamTrong3 said:

"That's why you'll NEVER be wifed... Men DON'T CARE. NIBANINGI Thuli. The problem is you women think you're unique or something. Uzoguga uphume kufashion soon and there'll be MORE GIRLS to take your place."

@SirBobb47309591 shared:

"One thing about amadoda, we need each other, like the air we breathe."

@mithisa_motho wrote:

"It won’t always matter what Thuli Pongola is N2. Nature will eventually crash into you."

@RetangRiri replied:

"When you believe you're too pretty to be treated like a normal human being . There is no VIP section ke mjolo, no matter how pretty you're. You're not the first and not the last."

@The_World_2021 commented:

"The fact you are trying so hard to prove it shows that's not who you are and how you live your life. There will come a time when you want to live the life you really feel happy about, not this one you are talking about that you think people expect you to live."

@Wiseman970304 also said:

"You do realise that you tweeted this To let the same "indoda" know that you don't do anything for him right?"

@TebzaNjita also shared:

"Prepare to be single for the rest of your life. Marriage or long-term relationship is not for you. Enjoy your money and independence. Thina we want people who will do things because of us at times and we also do the same for them. (Partnership). Une anger wena "

