Sizwe Dhlomo made people think that DJ Black coffee is working on something that will be extremely impressive for fans

The media personality let everyone know that he met up with Black Coffee, who blew him away

Many netizens were left wondering what Sizwe could have seen that made him tweet such a mysterious message

Sizwe Dhlomo caused a bit of commotion about Black Coffee when he tweeted about seeing something from the DJ. He was not specific about what he saw, which irritated peeps.

Sizwe Dhlomo told everyone that he was with Black Coffee, who impressed him after showing him something that is still a mystery. Image: Instagram/@sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee is an international artist, and his fans went wild with guesses about what he could have shared with Sizwe. Online users had hilarious responses that made fun of Sizwe.

DJ Black Coffee hangs out with Sizwe Dhlomo

In a tweet, Sizwe said that DJ Black Coffee amazed him with something. He wrote:

"What Black Coffee has just shown me!"

The post sparked quite the buzz as many tried to guess what Sizwe was talking about. Peeps had wild speculations as they tried to solve the mysterious tweet. Most were annoyed because they thought Sizwe was trying to bait them.

@Katlego_Velile commented:

"Did he show you his whatsapp conversions with Jay Z?"

@Makhorane_ commented:

" Sizwe you are more dramatic than a drama queen."

@sabelostorm commented:

"Are you gonna tell us what he showed you or what?"

@KhalathiNene2 commented:

"Sizwe phelelisa leTweet."

@JustStar_ commented:

"So you want us to ask, what it is that he showed you."

@X_Heights commented:

"LOL Manje singenaphi thina?"

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off summer body and cool Mercedez whip priced from R2 300 000

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo has women caught in his thirst trap thanks to his hot bod.

The media personality shared a photo of his toned legs in shorts and slippers. Sizwe was replying to radio personality Mayihlome Tshwete's tweet as he celebrated that Mzansi was finally getting clear and warm weather.

Sizwe showed off his legs and his luxurious car. Briefly News reported previously that Sizwe Dhlomo owns a cool whip. According to Mercedes-Benz, the car is part of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and the price range starts at R2 349 889.

