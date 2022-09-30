Musa Mthombeni is completely taken by his wife Liesl as he once again declared his love for her after she shared breathtaking photos of herself

The couple is well known for their digital PDA, and Musa never disappoints when it comes to reacting to his life partner's posts

Musa has made it into a tradition that he must be the first to comment on his bae's social media post with endless compliments

Musa Mthombeni and his wife Lisa continue to be couple goals. The doctor and his model partner are a picture-perfect pair, and Musa always makes sure to show his appreciation.

Musa Mthombeni' told everyone how much he is into his wife as he went wild and the comments on her latest social media pictures. Image: Instagram/ @drmusamthombeni

Musa went all out after seeing his wife's gorgeous Instagram posts. Liesl was showered with compliments from her husband, who wanted her to know that he would do literally anything for her.

Musa Mthombeni promises to do anything after seeing wife's beauty

Musa will never stop praising his wife, Liesl, for being beautiful. She shared some pictures at a friend's birthday party, and her man could not contain his excitement. On the post, Musa wrote:

"Take all my cards, even the overdrawn ones. Make me a father! Take my payslip! It’s yours,"

Amused netizens followed suit as they showered her with compliments on her beauty. Many were also amused by Musa's comments under his wife's post.

@thalozihlangu commented:

"@drmusamthombeni bun on the oven. Thanks bye."

Musa Mthombeni made clear that he only has eyes for his wife as he reacted to her latest Instagram photos. Liesl was showered with comments that wholeheartedly agreed with her husband.

@im_ladyo commented:

'Beautiful without trying."

@nobukhosi_leigh commented

"It’s the face card, it never changes."

@muvhumbi_mulaudzi commented

"Yhoooo."

@nelaolange commented

"Arg. Gotta love you."

@abigailvisagie commented

"Second frame!"

@noxylicious commented

"Muhle koti."

@dr_moratwemasima commented

"You’re so gorgeous."

