Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are seeking professional help in their marriage on their reality show

The two musicians got candid on Uthando Lodumo about how they have been facing challenges because of their growing family and more

Babes opened up about how she's had to deal with her husband's dishonesty throughout their marriage, and it is getting worse

Babes and Mampintsha may be facing trouble in paradise. The husband and wife have to seek therapy because of Mampintsha's dishonesty. The latest episode of Uthando Lodumo shows how the couple is not on the same page.

Babes Wodumo opened up about her marriage troubles and how she has been trying hard to make it work with Mampintsha. Image: Instagram /@babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo talked about how they've had to deal with many changes, including welcoming their baby, Sponge. Mampintsha tried to defend himself, but babes Wodumo stuck to her version of the truth: her husband constantly lies.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha look for professional help in their marriage

According to ZAlebs, Babes Wodumo opened up about her husband and the reality show's latest episode. The two turned to a pastor to help sort through their marriage troubles caused by her husband.

The pair admitted that everything between them was going well until they had a baby. Babes says she's tried to speak to Mampinstha, but he always pushes her away. He defended himself and said:

“I go quiet because I’m stressed about business. What’s worse is that I had such a bad dream, I even told her about it."

Babes responded by saying that maybe I was being dishonest. She said:

“This is exactly how he is. Mampintsha is a liar. "

The couple consistently makes headlines for having family issues. Netizens are not shy when it comes to dishing out their opinions about distance relationship.

eastrand_earings commented:

Heard a live with you swearing at Mampintshas mom aowa wena."

blackonica_vcx commented:

"You are looking cute together."

musa.pitso80 commented:

Ngizwela umntaneni bakithi your home is already broke."

@Mam_Bhele commented:

"No people are more real than these two, they show use the beautiful and the ugly. All is real that is why I keep watching."

@ussymypussy commented:

"Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are too funny."

