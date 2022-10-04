Cassper Nyovest does not seem eager to fight Siv Ngesi as some have proposed he face him after fighting Priddy Ugly

The rapper has made boxing a part of his brand, and fans already have ideas for who he can have a clash with next

Fans were left disappointed as Mufasa showed he's more preoccupied with his own body amid the commotion that he should fight Siv

Cassper Nyovest completely annihilated Priddy Ugly in their boxing match. Many peeps have been brainstorming ideas for who he should fight next.

Cassper Nyovest shared that he is focusing on his weight as he turned a blind eye to ideas of him fighting Siv Ngesi. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper does not seem to be ready to get back in the ring as he has turned a deaf ear to people who want Siv in the ring with him. Cassper Nyovest has shown that he would rather focus on his diet.

Cassper Nyovest refuses to answer the first suggestions for his next boxing match

Cassper Nyovest already has South Africans amped for his next boxing match as they've been meeting enter suggestions for who he should fight next. Many people want him to face Siv Ngesi.

Cassper Nyovest recently tweeted about his main focus. The rapper doesn't seem keen to get back in the ring as he told people he wants to maintain his weight.

Fans continued clamouring for him to accept the challenge he could face with Siv. Some even suggested boxing as the answer to his weight concerns.

@LwandleSimamane commented:

"No, The real fight would be you fighting @iamSivN and stop calling out all these guys that don't know how to box."

@dyrc01 commented:

"Mans has been avoiding the. @BigZulu_ZN fight since he won."

@Sihle_Ngubane_ commented:

"We want you to fight Siv Ngesi. Logan Paul fought with Mayweather bruh. Don't be a coward! We want a real fight!"

@MmaMvv commented:

"How about you have a boxing match every month. It will help you keep the weight off."

@Gift_RealG commented:

"Keep the boxing training regime."

"Disrespectful": Clip of Siv punching a guy while doing splits trends, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Siv Ngesi set the socials ablaze with a clip of him knocking out his opponent while doing splits.

A tweep shared the video, which garnered 4000 likes and 200 comments. The clip had made netizens thoroughly amused.

After seeing his skill, many want him to face Cassper Nyovest for the next Celeb City Boxing match. Other netizens thought the video was hilarious and humiliating for Siv's competition.

