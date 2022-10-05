Natasha Thahane is rumoured to have broken up with Thembinkosi Lorch after she had his baby

The Blood and Water actress and the Orlando Pirates soccer star's rumoured partnership allegedly ended

MacG from 'Podcast and Chill' commented on Natasha's love life with his co-host as they cracked jokes at Natasha's expense

Natasha Thahane was in the limelight when she fell pregnant with Thembinkosi Lorch's baby. Podcast and Chill discussed Natasha as they assumed she was a single mother.

Natasha Thahane is rumoured to have called it quits with her baby daddy Lorch and 'Podcasts and Chill' hosts speculated about the situation. Image Instagram./natasha_thahane

Since the beginning of the rumoured relationship with Lorch, Natasha was warned by fans and media personalities that he was no good for her. MacG and Sol Phenduka reflected on the two's relationship as they speculated about what happened between the couple.

Natasha Thahane rumoured to be single mother

According to ZAlebs, Natasha gave birth months ago and was the topic of discussion on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill. Ghost Lady told MacG that Natasha is now "a part of the statistics" as a single mother.

MacG was surprised at first but then said that everyone saw it coming. MacG's comment references the likes of Slik Talk, who once slammed Natasha for allegedly dating Lorch.

Sol Phenduka echoed the main host's thoughts and asked MacG if he'd be interested in dating Natasha, knowing that she was now single, MacG refused.

Natasha Thahane has continued to flourish on social media as her followers constantly shower her with attention. Many are constantly in awe of her beauty.

@phoenixrising_00 commented:

"Gorgeous…I can’t wait for blood and water to return."

@sahiphopday2day commented:

"Single mingle and ready to mingle."

@itx_nosipho commented:

"Someone's mom is beautiful."

@lungile1208 commented:

"My rolemodel. The most gorgeous, you are giving."

praise_mo commented:

"You are so gorgeous Natasha!"

