Media personality Nota Baloyi has taken to his timeline and again dissed gorgeous social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase unprovoked

The controversial music exec claimed his 65-year-old mother has a better body than Mihlali and accused her of having done cosmetic surgery on her body

Social media users shared mixed views to Nota's post and many asked him to post him mother's pic after she claimed she goes to gym and attends yoga classes

Nota Baloyi has dissed Mihlali Ndamase again. The controversial music exec took to his timeline and roasted the stunner unprovoked.

He took to Twitter and threw shade in the direction of the gorgeous social media influencer. According to reports, Nota accused Mihlali Ndamase of having cosmetic surgery on her hour-glass shaped body.

ZAlebs reports that Kwesta's former manager even compared Mihlali's body to her 65-year-old mom's body. He claimed that his mom has a better body than Mihlali. Nota Baloyi said his mom maintains her body by going to the gym three days a week, adding that she takes yoga classes every morning.

Social media users took to Nota's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many of them asked Nota to post his mom's body.

@Xhosa000 commented:

"Can you please show us the picture of your mother's body?"

@XhosaTribe wrote:

"We want theory with evidence."

@MajorisDaughter said:

"I wonder what Mihlali has ever done to Nota. You really coming hard for her."

@Ced_riq commented:

"My mother this, my father that... bro, grow up."

@LukhanyoLupindo wrote:

"Let’s see your mother."

@set_precedent added:

"Waze wanesifiso (you wish) show us your mother and let us decide."

