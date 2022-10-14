Controversial actor SK Khoza has again been nominated at this year's Feather Awards under the Drama Queen of the Year category

The Black Door star hogged headlines on countless occasions this year when clips of him seemingly drunk and his private videos surfaced online

The former The Queen actor is reportedly nominated alongside Real Housewives of Cape Town star Thato and Professor Mokgethi

‘The Black Door’ controversial actor SK Khoza bagged the Drama Queen of the Year nomination at the 2022 Feather Awards. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

The Black Door star has topped trends list on countless occasions this year. He has hogged headlines for his bad boy behaviour for the past nine months.

Videos of SK Khoza acting a fool at groove went viral. He also trended when a clip of himself seemingly drunk and starting a fight with an unknown man went viral.

The star was also on everyone's lips when a steamy video of the star surfaced on the timeline. just recently, he posted an explicit scene involving himself and one of The Black Door actresses, Linda Sebezo.

ZAlebs reports that SK is nominated alongside Real Housewives of Cape Town star Thato and Professor Mokgethi.

