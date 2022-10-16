The Major League DJz left Mzansi social media users divided after sharing their thoughts on the kasi

The internationally acclaimed Amapiano stars said that people must move out from townships as soon as they can

They went on to list all the negative impacts that living in townships has on people

The Major League DJz had South African Twitter buzzing when they shared thoughts on living in townships.

The successful DJs and music producers headed to the streets to tell fans to leave the townships as soon as they made it in life.

Taking to their Twitter page, the stars listed all the negative things that come from staying in crowded townships. According to TimesLIVE, the internationally acclaimed stars said people don't turn a blind eye to how toxic townships are. They tweeted:

"We don't talk enough about how toxic staying ko kasi is!!... Fake life, Jealousy, Competition, Bolotjana, Peer Pressure, and negativity are endless...When you get means,move out ko kasi!!!"

Social media users weighed in on the thoughts. Some agreed with the DJs, but others had a different perspective.

@Droatest said:

"Okay, you have a point; those are the issues ko kasi, but if we all move out when we get money, how are we going to change kasi? What about the people we leave behind that would also like to experience a better life?"

@KARABO_FORREST wrote:

"I might be wrong but I need people to start doing research on the origins of ama kasi … check the actual situation Ekasi without ‘aestheticizing’ it and tell me how you expect all things positive to bloom from there … the air is literally not even fresh , hardly any trees …"

@Owami_ss noted:

"The most toxic place ever. Funny how our democratic government has done nothing completely with that living setting that was so key for the former government."

@Mamboh13 commented:

"You forgot to mention that people should move out. They must bear in mind that all their salary would go to expensive rent and bills, and they would be left with nothing, But too much debt while trying to fake soft http://life.You guys are millionaires."

