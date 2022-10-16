Mohale Motaung says he and Somizi didn't get married traditionally in recent leaked legal documents

The pair have been going through a messy public separation, with both accusing each other of abuse and infidelity

Mzansi says it's tired of Mohale and Somizi's stories that don't add and asked to be removed from the WhatsApp group

Mohale Motaung claims he was never legally married to Somizi. Image: @mohale_77 and @somizi

Source: Instagram

The relationship saga between Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo continues. Leaked legal documents reveal that Mohale claimed that he was never married to Somizi under customary law, and thus they were never married in community of property.

He stated in documents that the relationship was allegedly emotionally and physically abusive, and there was infidelity involved, and for those reasons, the relationship cannot be repaired.

This new revelation is shocking because, in happier times, media personalities Somizi and Mohale had a grand wedding that was broadcasted on Showmax. It was the first gay marriage to be aired on South African TV, and they made the public believe that their union was legit.

It was also reported that Mohale was demanding half of Somizi's estate with the divorce, so this turn of events is surprising.

Have a look at an excerpt from the legal documents below:

Read some of the comments.

@mandy_blinky asked:

"Why does he then want half of Somizi's money?"

@puledeone mentioned:

"We must remember that lobola is recognised as marriage traditionally, but gay marriage via lobola was never recognised in our cultural customs. I think he’s just wiser now & knows that according to our laws, they are not married traditionally & legally."

@faith_licious_ said:

"He did say on his Showmax show that only lobola was paid, and they didn’t go to Home Affairs months ago."

@nan_gam_so shared:

"This guy must try a different content now without Somizi sikhathele."

@mpume_hlatshwayo added:

"Somizi also admitted, during his show, that they were not married."

@_goodsis tweeted:

"But we witnessed the wedding nje bethuna."

@khotso_dirane commented:

"How can you deny an entire marriage? Admit, please take us out of this WhatsApp group."

@onhkah posted:

"Bathong! The guy seems like he has lost his mind. We saw the wedding on TV, I'm a witness."

