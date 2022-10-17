Eminem is celebrating a major milestone, and the star's millions of fans and followers couldn't miss the chance to celebrate with him

The Not Afraid hitmaker has been trending on social media as his fans mark his 50th birthday

Social media users spoke with one voice and agreed that the multi-award-winning star is the uncontested greatest rapper of all time

Renowned rapper Eminem is celebrating his 50th birthday, and hip-hop lovers are giving him his flowers while he can still smell them.

Eminem's fans have celebrated their fav's 50th birthday with warm tributes. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes from fans hailing the famous hitmaker.

Many Twitter users agreed that Eminem, who has blessed us with timeless bangers such as Lose Yourself, Rap God, Without Me, Venom, Godzilla and Stan is the greatest rapper of all time.

@AUStandardMusic said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME."

@Bekee_chetanna wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the Real slim shady Marshall Marther, B-rabbit and Eminem! Rap God at 50♎ #Eminem50."

@JustAStan18 added:

"Happy International Eminem day to all those who celebrate! #HappyBirthdayEminem #Eminem50."

@themrcii_ commented:

"words ain't enough to thank you and describe all your talents and virtues, not only as an artist but as a human being happy 50th lap around the sun to you, mr. marshall mathers...the greatest to ever hold a mic #Eminem50."

@AliSandBoxer noted:

"Happy Birthday To The Legend, The Goat, Eminem! We all love you Marshall! #Eminem50."

