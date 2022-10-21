A number of South African public figures, including Thembisa Mdoda and Dineo Ranaka, were a part of the Black Conversations episode

The Mzansi Magic show had its premiere on 20 October, and the speakers talked about dealing with getting cancelled and much more

The podcast-style show is by Castle Milk Stout to bring up important issues that affect black people

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The first part of a new series, Black Conversations, aired, and celebrities like Tol Azz Mo, Dineo Ranaka, Celeste Ntuli, and Phil Mphela, to name a few, gathered to talk. The guests spoke openly about being cancelled by black people, as some of them have experienced it.

South African celebrities gathered for the first episode of 'Black Conversations' by Castle Milk Stout and talked about what the Show means. Image: Instagram /@dineoranaka/@thembisamdoda

Source: UGC

The celebrities also touched on the show's theme of blackness. Comedian Celeste Ntuli and her entertainment colleagues gave moving takes on what it means to be a black person in South Africa.

Toll Azz Mo and other celebs talk about blackness and being cancelled

TimesLIVE reports that Castle Milk Stout had the premier for Black Conversations, and the talk show's first topic was cancel culture in black spaces. Toll Azz Mo joined the panel as one of the people who were cancelled, and he vented. Dineo Ranaka also added her two cents on the topic, saying it is senseless.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Later, all the show's guests spoke to TimesLIVE during the launch at the View Boutique Hotel in Auckland Park. The celebrities talked about the show's importance and what it means to be a black person.

Thembisa said that being black is the essence of a person. She said:

“Black is who you are. It's not plastered on your life, on your name, on your culture, or your colour, which is why you can never be wrong .”

Comedian Celeste Ntuli said she was excited to be a part of the Castle Milk Stout show because the brand aligns with the idea of blackness. She said

"I have a show where I say black love is a revolution.”

Reality star Musa Mseleku said that being black is all about giving and taking care of those around you. Said

"The colonised blackness tells you that whatever you achieve or do is only for you and your family. The true essence of blackness says you cannot sleep when in your neighbourhood you have communities that are starving. "

Netizens react to Black Conversations episode

Some peeps talked about the show and discussed cancel culture. Most cancelling finds its feet on Twitter, and peeps are split. Some thought the celebrities were touching on something important, while others thought getting cancelled was accountability.

@lebzathecoolkid commented:

"I hear them loud and clear, but cancel culture has nothing to do with black people being jealous of one another, it’s about accountability #blackconversations"

@IndodaEqotho commented:

"Tol Azz Mo’s back after beating the case."

@lane commented:

"Why are alcohol brands so desperate to appear "woke" and tackling serious issues? It always goes wrong."

@E_Thokozile commented:

"Alcohol brands discussing an interesting topic. Can’t wait for you @CastleMilkStout to discuss alcohol abuse and what it does in families and it’s impact on GBV. #BlackConversations on."

@IPrincesskokie commented:

"Dineo Ranaka has been waiting for this moment to release whatever that has been on her chest #blackconversations"

@malebogozibani1 commented:

"Kodwa as long as black Twitter is here cancel culture will never die. Twitter is very toxic and brutal #blackconversations"

@A_Dot85 commented:

"It's not going to end well. Rather stick to all things Heritage Day and Inkunz' emnyana. Leave this to McG and Sol."

@BrandonZoppa commented:

"This is what is needed to help black man and woman to clear theire chest."

@A_Dot85 commented:

"It's not going to end well. Rather stick to all things Heritage Day and Inkunz' emnyana. Leave this to McG and Sol."

"So much disrespect": Jub's 'Uyajola 9/9' catches smoke for showing naked man

Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub is getting dragged for the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9. The reality show displayed an unclothed man on national TV on Sunday, 19 October.

The cheater was in bed with his side chick when Jub Jub and his crew stormed in. While the man's girlfriends were fighting over him, he hid under a blanket in his bed.

Jub Jub rubbed many up the wrong way when he snatched oof blanket while the cameras were on, reports ZAlebs. Jub Jub also shared the clip of the episode on his official Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News