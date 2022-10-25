The Tshwane University of Technology is all about giving flowers to those who have had an impact in various sectors while they can still smell them

The institution recently conferred gogo Esther Mahlangu, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, David Tlale and Mike Nkuna with honorary doctorates

A statement issued by the TUT spokesperson stated that these legends are being honoured because of their immense contributions to the country

Award-winning South African singer and songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka, renowned fashion designer David Tlale, business magnet Mike Nkuna and internationally acclaimed artist Esther Mahlangu were recently conferred honorary doctorates by the Tshwane University of Technology.

Source: Instagram

The legends were being honoured for their immense contributions to their various sectors.

According to ZAlebs, TUT’s spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe said they decided to honour these stars because they are "giants in their fields." He also added that the institution hopes to collaborate with them on programs that will benefit learners. He said:

“These are giants in their field, with decades of groundbreaking achievements and contributions to show for their dedication and talent. Furthermore, we look forward to much collaboration and engagement with the recipients, as we know our academic programmes and students will benefit greatly.”

According to Sunday World, renowned artist, Esther Mahlangu was honoured with the Doctor of Art and Design. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, fondly known as the Princess of Africa, was honoured with the Doctor of Performing Arts. Internationally acclaimed fashion designer David Tlale was awarded the Doctor of Art, while business tycoon Mike Nkuna was honoured with the Doctor of Management Sciences in Organisational Leadership.

