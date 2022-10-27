Thulisile Phongolo rubbed some people the wrong way with her tweets once again when she vented about her latest frustration in life

The media personality was ranting about her problems with Telkom, but people saw a different side to the latest tweets

Many netizens did not let Thuli forget about the time she told people about being extremely well-off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thuli Phongolo said she fed up with Telkom and ended up getting dragged. The actress's tweets about being rich before affected peeps' responses to her complaints about Telkom's service.

Thulisile Phongolo felt the need to vent about Telkom's service but received some backlash instead. Image: Instagram/@thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli made a reputation for herself as a well-off lady. Thuli's frustration with Telkom earned her some shade from fans.

Thuli Phongolo roasted by peeps

Thuli was complaining that she was having trouble with her Telkom network connection. She was up in arms about trying to get a hold of the network service without success. Thuli expressed her anger in a series of tweets, one of which she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I actually wanna sue Telkom at this point! I’ve suffered enough!"

Soon enough, netizens noticed her, and some asked why she was with Telkom if she had the money as she declared before. Netizens continued to throw shade at her while others encouraged Thuli to take Telkom to court. In a later tweet, Thuli said she was wrong for telling peeps she never looks at prices because she received a quote for an installation in her home.

@iBonaMisa commented:

"That time as abantu sicabanga ukuthi unemali Thuli.[We as the people thought you had money"

@tricia_kgomotso commented:

"I still don't understand why someone who's so rich use Telkom."

@HakeemAndrsn commented:

"Can we file a class action lawsuit or something cause wow bruh."

@SineMadikane commented:

"Sue them lala."

@_masilela commented:

"Let's all make a petition to sue them cause ae! Ngeke enough is enough thle."

"You'll never be wifed:" Thuli Phongolo angers SA men after 'feminism' post

Briefly News previously reported that Former Generations: The Legacy star and DJ Thulisile Phongolo landed in hot water with SA men. The actress said that she never lets men control her.

Thuli took to Twitter and had some heated words, which got her in a lot of trouble. Many did not appreciate her stance on Mzansi men.

The actress' comments were filled with enraged peeps. Many dragged the actress for her opinion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News