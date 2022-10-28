Khanyi Mbau, Shauwn Mkhize, Ama Qamata, and Sphokuhle have been nominated for E! The People's Choice Awards

The South African celebrities have been recognised in the category of African Social Star, which honours influential figures on the continent

They are not competing alone; Nigerian, Ugandan, and Angolan celebrities have also made a list, making the competition fierce

Khanyi Mbau, Shauwn Mkhize, Ama Qamata, and Sphokuhle are nominated for an E! The People’s Choice Awards. Image: @kwa_mammkhize and @mbaureloaded

Celebrities from Mzansi are truly flying the South African flag high. Connie Chiume recently dazzled at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda, and now some local celebrities have been nominated for an international award.

On Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that four Mzansi darlings had received nominations for E! The People's Choice Awards.

According to Phil, Khanyi Mbau, Shauwn Mkhize, Ama Qamata, and Sphokuhle have been nominated for the African Social Star award.

"Khanyi Mbau, Shauwn Mkhize, Ama Qamata & Sphokuhle nominated for E! THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2022. The South Africans are nominated in the AFRICAN SOCIAL STAR CATEGORY"

Phil Mphela shared the following post on Twitter:

The category honours some of the continent's most influential people. Khanyi has been in the entertainment industry for many years and is constantly rebranding herself to fit current trends. Khanyi's famous character Zandile on the popular Showmax show The Wife is just the icing on the cake for the years of success she has built.

Mbau, in the same category, competes with MaMkhize, whose fame skyrocketed after the premiere of her reality show Kwa Mam' Mkhize.

TikToker Sphokuhle is giving the girls a run for their money in the same category, thanks to her TikTok fame. Ama Qamata, the actress from Blood and Water, also has a large fan base, making her a formidable competitor.

The Mzansi darlings are competing alongside other African showbiz giants. Angella Summer, a Ugandan content creator, has also been nominated, and Juddy, a digital influencer from Angola. Liquorose and Swanky Jerry, both Nigerian stars, are also competing for the international award.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 06 December 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

