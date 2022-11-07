Linda Sebezo almost spent years behind bars after dr*gs worth millions were found in her house by the police

The South African actress recalled the traumatic time during a podcast interview called King David on YouTube

The full interview had South Africans seeing a different side to Linda, which most peeps appreciated

South African actress Linda Sebezo has opened up about when she got arrested for dr*gs worth R5M. Image: @linda_sebezo

Lockdown actress Linda Sebezo recently shared that she was in a dark time in 2008. Police barged into her house and arrested her for dr*gs worth R5M.

Speaking on King David's Podcast, Linda said she remembers police officers searching her house and finding the substances she did not know of. Police found them in a room outside the South-African-born actress' Cleveland home.

Linda said she was locked behind bars on New Year's Day. The court denied her bail as she was labelled a flight risk. While everyone welcomed the new year with a bang, Linda told David she spent the first few months of 2008 in Sun City prison.

"While I was locked up, i didnt think too much of it. I thought I would be released the following day."

Fortunately, the awards-winning actress' name was cleared when the magistrate responsible for the case revealed that the dr*gs had been in the house for five years. Linda, at the time, had only lived in the house for two years.

The full interview gained a lot of attention from Mzansi peeps. Many lauded Linda for being open about her ups and down. Peeps shared the following comments:

@Nokuthula Nkosi said:

"Thank you, King David! Thank you for documenting our stories and writing down history, thoroughly enjoyed this story. So much I’ve taken from her and taken forward with me."

@Zola Talane wrote:

"Thanks for sharing your life story Sis Linda "

@Avela Shwaimba replied:

"I love Linda so much, she is such an inspiration. I wish her all the good things in life."

@Nikita Ntakumba commented:

"This woman is phenomenal. I love her so much."

@Nomah Zungula reacted:

"The jail part broke me into pieces and reminded me of my dad, who had the same experience, and no one believed his innocence besides us, his children."

@Nhlakanipho Manana also said:

"What a beautiful Interview. I have learnt and taken so much from this interview. Thank you, Ma'am Linda, for your words of wisdom."

@Katlego Masimula added:

"I hope this reaches you, mam Linda. I have the utmost respect for you I can't emphasise this enough. You are dearly loved and beautiful. I'm humbled by your teachings."

