Bonang Matheba has joined the rest of South Africans who have flocked to social media to mourn the untimely death of Metro FM newsreader Pearl Shongwe

Pearl Shongwe reportedly died in her sleep, and her neighbours discovered her body on Tuesday

Taking to her social media page, the Being Bonang star shared her late colleague's famous closing line

South Africans are still trying to come to terms with Pearl Shongwe's death. The 35-year-old media personality reportedly died in her sleep.

Bonang Matheba has shared a heartwarming message following Pearl Shongwe's passing. Image: @pearlshongwe and @bonang_m.

Source: Instagram

Shongwe's family confirmed her passing in a statement shared with the media.

According to News24, Pearl's family said the star was a broadcaster who will always be remembered for her works. The statement read:

"It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. Our daughter was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter. Her presence will forever live on in our hearts."

The news sent social media into a frenzy. Many flooded the micro-blogging site to share their condolence messages. Among those who posted heartwarming tributes is celebrated radio and television presenter Bonang Matheba.

The Being Bonang star shared one of Shongwe's famous closing lines after reading the news. She tweeted:

"….”for SABC News, I’m Pearl Shongwe…” rest well darling."

Bonang's message triggered her followers' emotions. Many flooded the comments section to share their condolence messages.

@Dhlamini_TGF said:

"...her laughter when she was talking with the kids in the morning, ooh man ."

@Dopedeep wrote:

"Ah sad news, pearl plugged me to do mixes at UJ FM back in my varsity days. We had a connection because of her Swazi roots... RIP my sister ️."

@BandaSb96 commented:

"Rest in Peace Pearl Shongwe...this still hard to believe.Her voice is in my head...eeeeeh aaaaiishh."

Source: Briefly News