South African celebrities are still trying to come to terms with DJ Sumbody's sudden death

Social media has been awash with tributes from fans and fellow stars such as Cassper Nyovest, Lamiez Holworthy and rapper Boity Thulo

Lamiez Holworthy and Mrs Right Guy star Lizelle Tabane shared heartwarming videos of the good times they spent with the late hitmaker

Mzansi is still reeling following the untimely passing of DJ Sumbody on Sunday, 20 November. The star and driver were shot dead while allegedly going to a gig.

Boity Thulo, DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Liezelle Tabanehave posted touching tributes to DJ Sumbody. Image: @boity, @lamiez_holworthy and @lizelle_t.

Tributes for the late Monate Mpolaye hitmaker have been pouring in from fans and industry colleagues.

Lamiez Holworthy shares heartwarming video tribute

Popular star Lamiez Holworthy brought Mzansi to tears when she posted a sweet video showing their good times with the late star. In the video posted on Instagram, Lamiez and DJ Sumbody can be seen gigging together, presenting and even dancing. She captioned the video:

"They took my big brother."

Boity Thulo shares a touching post

Rapper Boity Thulo also headed to her page to share a sweet post following the star's death. The reality TV show and businesswoman even shared a throwback snap alongside the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker and said:

"Go well, my friend. ❤️ May yours be a peaceful rest. ️ Thank you so much for everything, Oupa. You truly were one of a kind. Retla kopana ko pele, skeem. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Ayepyep #AshiNthwela."

Lizelle Tabane pens lengthy tribute

DJ Sumbody's best friend, Lizelle Tabane, poured her heart out in a tribute to the star. The Mrs Right Guy actress headed to her social media page to write a long tribute detailing how they had been tight friends since 2006. She also posted a touching clip showing how close they were. Part of her tribute read:

"Oupa, my heart is heavy & scarred for life. I never thought you’d leave us so soon. You have been my best friend since 2006 and became a brother to me. In another life, I would still choose to be your friend. I love you forever, budde."

