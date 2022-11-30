Musa Khawula is topping Twitter trends again as his loyal fanbase suspect he's suspended on YouTube

All his videos gossiping about celebrities have been deleted from his channel, and people are wondering what's happened

The blogger's channel was growing fast, and many people looked forward to his unfiltered commentary

Musa Khawula's videos on his YouTube channel were deleted. Image: Musa Khawula/TikTok

Musa Khawula got tongues wagging again on social media as Mzansi couldn't find his uploads on his YouTube channel.

The infamous blogger started his channel after he got booted off of Twitter for leaking an explicit video.

His channel has been a success as over 30 000 people flock to subscribe for juicy content about the entertainment industry and its stars.

People who find his content unsavoury rejoiced when rumours circulated that his channel was suspended.

Musa's die-hard fans were bummed that they would no longer get regular uploads from the brave blogger, who they have dubbed Mzansi's Wendy Williams.

@ApheleleJody said:

"The love and hate y’all have for Musa Khawula shame.You guys want him gone but still want him to serve you gossip."

@missbevmus asked:

"What’s going on with Musa Khawula’s YouTube page? All videos have been taken down."

@ThisIsColbert wrote:

"A lot of YouTubers and content creators are celebrating that Musa Khawula is finally gone. They'll be free. I don't get it. Sometimes hate makes one dumb!"

@joy_zelda commented:

"Musa Khawula's YouTube account is suspended and already I'm having a good day. He's so disrespectful in his reporting and has hurt alot of people. He admitted to killing Wandile Khambule in March, he deserves to be nowhere on socials."

@MrsNoma added:

"Musa Khawula got blocked by YouTube after he called Natasha Thahane by her birth name Nokuthula. "

@fundi_funda_ posted:

"Musa Khawula said that Boity should just open a tuck shop. He is such a hater, our very own Wendy Williams.✋"

@uNomafu_ mentioned:

"Time to report everyone who posts Musa Khawula's content because clearly, you guys want him to be famous."

