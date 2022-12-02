Oskido is having the time of his life on TikTok and has created content that has cracked up the youth and old people on social media

The veteran music producer has posted a couple of hilarious videos on the platform including adding his own touch to Babes Wodumo's viral Facebook clip

Oskido also roasted Matthew Booth when his wife, Sonia Booth, accused him of using baking a cheesecake for his side chick and using her favourite cake carrier

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Oskido is having so much fun on TikTok. The veteran music producer has content for days on his TikTok timeline and Mzansi is here for it.

Oskido is having the time of his life on TikTok. Image: @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Many old people think that the short-form video hosting video hosting service is for ama2K but not the Kwaito legend. He has been able to keep up with the youth who post viral videos daily on the platform and the youth loves the content he's dishing out on the platform.

Briefly News takes a look at three clips that trended on social media after Oskido added his personal touch to them.

Oskido does Babes Wodumo impression

Babes Wodumo trended after her viral Facebook Live where she took shots at baby mothers. The Kalawa Jazmee boss joined the challenge created after the Gqom singer's viral clip. He posted his impression of Babes on TikTok and it was an instant hit, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reacting to Oskido's post, tweep @GleezyGlow said:

"Grootman’s living life."

@KingDon_za wrote:

"Oscar is getting wild these days."

@pariiivsop commented:

"He’s having so much fun."

Oskido roasts Ama2000

Oskido knows that most of his followers were born just after the year 2000. Many have shared that they enjoy watching the old musician's TikTok feed. They said that his videos bring joy in their lives on a daily. One tweep took to Twitter and posted a clip of Oskido roasting ama2000. The tweep captioned the clip:

"Whenever I have a bad day, I go to Oskido’s TikTok and watch him being a 2000. His videos dust me all the time."

Oskido mocks Mathew Booth's cheesecake cheating saga

Just recently, Briefly News reported that Oskido took his timeline to mock the cheesecake saga. The Kalawa Jazmee boss posted a hilarious video on TikTok.

The veteran music producer shared a clip of himself pretending to be Matthew Booth's fuming wife, Sonia Booth. In the video, the club DJ opens the fridge and finds out the cheesecake is gone.

Oskido then takes the empty Tupperware and leaves it on the garage's floor. When she dropped files on Matthew's cheating ways, Sonia revealed that he baked the cheesecake at night and took it to his side chick in the morning.

The fuming wife then took her the cake carrier and left it on Matthew's garage. She even posted a pic of it on the garage's floor.

DJ Maphorisa trolls cheesecake cheating saga

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to his timeline to troll Matthew Booth after his wife, Sonia Booth, opened up about the Bafana Bafana legend's cheating ways.

The former soccer star baked a whole cheesecake for his alleged married side chick Bongani Möller. He apparently sent ot to her house Sonia's favourite Tupperware.

Social media users were quick to notice that Madumane was trolling Booth after his wife called him out on both Twitter and Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News