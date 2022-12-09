Lady Du has taken to her timeline to call out women who claim they only date rich men and then look down on poor brothers

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker slammed all the women who call men broke if they can't afford to buy them expensive gifts and give them the soft life

Lady Du's fans, mostly men, flooded her comment section and praised her for defending broke guys, adding that they're under so much pressure from such women

Lady Du has slammed women who troll men with no money. The Amapiano vocalist took to her timeline to call out ladies who call men broke.

Lady Du called out women who call men broke. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker asked women who date rich men to leave struggling gents alone. She advised those women to stop degrading poor men just because their boyfriends are living the soft life.

Lady Du even promised to throw hands at women who claim they don't date broke guys. Taking to Twitter, the club DJ wrote:

Men praise Lady Du for defending broke guys

A lot of men took to Lady Du's comment section on the micro-blogging app to praise her for defending them. They shared that they are going through a lot because of women who put them under pressure.

@JAYMESR22 wrote:

"The only woman in the entertainment industry that states facts."

@Rogger_Welcome said:

"@Ladydu_sa for president, guys."

@6f7bb7d3f152457 commented:

"Siyabonga. Amen sisi. Men are going through a lot, can we not put any more pressure on them while they are trying bandla. Life is hard and full of challenges."

@lukisi wrote:

"We as the poor men society appreciate you, rea leboha."

@Aubrey_Senyolo said:

"Lady Du, I have always followed you and knew from Day 1 that you’re so matured, amicable and extremely open. You are full of wisdom."

@MPN_MSHIKA added:

"You just gained a follower ma'am, we as men need this."

Source: Briefly News