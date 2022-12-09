Boity Thulo has shared five photos on her Instagram account, which have wowed many fans and celebrities

Thuso looked stunning in a white lush gown at the SA Style Awards, and she couldn't get enough of her look

Netizens also said that they were smitten by the extravagant gown, which showcased Boity's flawless body and beauty

Boity Thulo is a notable beauty. The star recently shared several photos of herself in a white gown, looking stunning and serving the heat.

Boity Thulo has Bonang Mtheba gushing about her face beat in her Instagram comments section. Image: @bonang_m and @boity

Thulo shared the five snaps on Instagram which have since gone viral. In the photos, she looked like a dream and could even be mistaken for a bride, as she rocked a white lush gown similar to wedding gowns.

According to Boity's caption, she wore the look at the SA Style Awards winner announcement dinner. Boity gushed about her time in the lavish event saying:

"A lil throw back to a wonderful night at the #SAStyleAwards winner announcement dinner. ❤️ I’m really looking forward to the main event next year! "

Otsile Sefolo put the look together for the Boity. Tobey Mbatha did the face beat that had Bonang Matheba gushing in the comments saying:

"Who did your beat? You look amazing. ❤️"

Peeps also left comments praising the stunner for her good looks. Netizens said she pulled off the look effortlessly and lauded her for it. Netizens wrote:

@NzingaQ said:

"YHO. What a dreamy look "

@AFamilyOfKingz shared:

"Come on now Sunshine - you can't do this it's unfair "

@KhozaLatoya posted:

"You're so beautiful"

@Sbueh_GMan replied:

"Beautiful views"

@royaleshilubana commented:

"You're going to be a beautiful bride someday soon. White love you dearly please invite me to your wedding. Amen "

@kay1_rams wrote:

"The makeup artist mastered your face. Work with him often."

@lerato_maseme reacted:

"That 4th frame baby"

@roserose1065 also said:

"I love you boity ❤️"

@katlegomalepane also shared:

"You look like a doll "

@gogzenn added:

"I Love the last frame❤️ you being you..."

Troll tells Boity to settle, but she is not having it

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Boity does not always entertain trolls, the rapper puts them in their place every now and then.

She recently asked one troll when will they ever stop talking nonsense after the peep told her to look for a husband and have kids.

Boity's clap-back received mixed reactions, some people said @Marketman546 was right, while others said people should learn to mind their own businesses.

