Trevor Noah was spotted with soccer legend David Beckham during a FIFA World Cup match in Qatar

The former The Daily Show host shared a photo of himself with his childhood role model, whom he gushed about in the caption

However, online users ignored the caption and noticed something different about Trevor Noah's appearance that they couldn't stop gushing about

Trevor Noah's inner child squealed with delight after meeting his soccer idol, David Beckham, at a FIFA game during the Qatar World Cup.

Trevor Noah has the world in a chokehold after sharing a snap with David Beckham. Image: Todd Owyoung and Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Trevor posted a photo of himself and David dressed in black and white clothes on his official Instagram page. Trevor dressed casually, while David dressed formally, creating a slight contrast in their appearances.

Trev's Instagram post, however, was not to show that he rubs shoulders with global stars, but to fanboy about David, whom he referred to as his role model. Trevor shared childhood anecdotes while being a fan of David, saying:

"As a 15 year old I destroyed so many pairs of shoes trying to figure out how to bend the ball like this man. I never figured it out but yesterday he promised to buy me a new pair of predators A true legend and absolute gentleman @davidbeckham"

David felt sorry for young Trev, who ruined his shoes by imitating his soccer stunts, and promised to buy him a new pair. In the comments, David wrote:

"So good to see you man… Name any Adidas predator and I’ll send you them @trevornoah ⚽️"

Trevor Noah's cornrows steal the show in the photo with David Beckham

Peeps on the internet mized the former The Daily Show host's captions. Trevor's new look drew the attention of internet users. The global star had cornrows in the photo with David

In the comments section, peeps couldn't stop talking about how handsome Trevor looked. They left the following comments:

@spinzbeatsinc said:

"Cornrow Trev is a vibe!!"

@msabisoye shared:

"This is beautiful we will miss you Trevor on Daily Show! Also wishing you the best in this new level! "

@simplyoutstanding posted:

"Mans looking with the braids"

@lvkshm1 replied:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ It’s the braids for me❤️❤️❤️"

@amberrrrenee8 commented:

"Two FINE gentlemen. ❤️❤️"

@dr_ohagwu wrote:

"Love the hair, Trevor!! The one good thing that came out of the pandemic lol"

@caroline_kautsire also said:

"I just want to be able to bend it like Beckham! Wait, are those cornrows?! Finally!!!!"

@stephy404 also shared:

"Your mom was right, you do look very pretty with braids ❤️"

@kimbertimberlove reacted:

"Also? Yes. We fully grasp how big of a deal it is to be standing next to Beckham. But I guess the fact that more people are talking about the hair means you’re doing something right? "

@loknowsbest04 added:

"Wait is this now or 10 years ago!? You look amazing! Dang! we all need to quit! ❤️"

Source: Briefly News