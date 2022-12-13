Maskandi legend Ihhashi Elimhlophe showed Mzansi that he still got it when he performed at the Isigqisethu festival in the Eastern Cape

The seasoned performer also gave upcoming local artists a chance to showcase their talent when he let them perform during his set

Ihhashi Elimhlophe shared that he attended the festival to promote artists from disadvantaged rural backgrounds because they also have the potential to be international stars

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Ihhashi Elimhlophe has still got it. The legendary Maskandi artist set the stage on fire during his performance at the Isigqisethu festival in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

Legendary Maskandi star Ihhashi Elimhlophe opened doors for upcoming artists. Image: @ihhashielimhlophe

Source: Instagram

The two-day festival celebrated different cultures in Port ST Johns. Stars such as Big Zulu also performed during the gig.

Ihhashi Elimhlophe ploughs back to the community

TshisaLIVE reports that Ihhashi Elimhlophe also opened up the industry for upcoming local artists during his performance. It was a way of ploughing back to the community, organisers of the event said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Speaking to the publication, Ihhashi shared that he was at the festival to promote upcoming artists from rural areas. He shared that most of the artists who performed with him have a potential of becoming international stars, adding that he was there to encourage them.

Maskandi artists Ntencane and Khuzani blow Somizi away

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that took to his timeline to praise Maskandi stars Ntencane and Khuzani Mpungose. The larger-than-life media personality was the host at the recent Gcwalisa Spring Picnic.

The Idols SA judge took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts on the performances of the two artists from KwaZulu-Natal. The reality TV star told his 4.8 million followers that he respects Maskandi following the show.

Somizi said DJ Tira, AKA and Kamo Mphela's performances were "healthy" but Ntencane and Khuzani stole the show. Daily Sun reports that he further shared that their performances humbled and inspired him, adding that they taught him that it's okay to stay in your own lane and run your own race.

"When Ntencane walked up on stage, ay no guys, those guys are real superstars. We've always thought we are superstars but we're not on that level."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News