DJ Black Coffee has taken to social media to show South Africans what happened at Cassper Nyovest's 32nd birthday party

The Grammy winner posed for photos with a number of celebrities, including Cassper Nyovest, the man of the moment

However, Mzansi online users were taken aback when they spotted Shota, a South African musician who has been out of the public eye for some time

DJ Black Coffee was one of the few Mzansi celebrities invited to Cassper Nyovest's 32nd exclusive all-white birthday bash. The Grammy award winner didn't disappoint, he served online content on social media.

Mzansi is pleased to see musician Shota hanging out with big names in the entertainment industry despite not making noise anymore in music. Image: @shota_msuic and @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Coffee took to his Twitter account to give Mzansi a glimpse inside Mufasa's party. The talented DJ shared four snaps, which wowed his fans.

In the Twitter photos, Black Coffee was seen with various Mzansi celebrities, including the birthday boy Cass, who was seen smiling from ear to ear in one of the shots.

However, it was musician Shota, who had been out of the public eye for a long time, who caught the attention of Mzansi Twitter users.

People said they were glad the Seng'khathele hitmaker was doing well judging by the photo the Grammy award winner shared.

Online users wrote:

@__masthera said:

"So happy to see Shota "

@nximakwe2 shared:

"U Shota akabuye emculwen nale Voice yakhe"

@iBonaMisa replied:

"Ncaaw nangu Shota "

@___QueenBigB commented:

"So happy to see you and Shota together...Shana owes us one last album"

@Mpendulo_PP wrote:

"Ebanna is that Shota glad to see that he's well and kicking ✌"

@Dr_khehlelezi reacted:

"Ah! so happy to see Shota next to coffee. Grootman @RealBlackCoffee please ijoint nyana eyi one umjita naye abuye Ku game "

@Ntobeko_Njomane:= also said:

"My favourite person, Shota "

@BlacksoulSiziba added:

"Shota in the cut Shana will forever be legendary"

Source: Briefly News