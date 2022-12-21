Media personality Anele Mdoda spaked a huge debate on her timeline when she posted a pic of herself with Tbo Touch and Sizwe Dhlomo

The 947 presenter's hilarious caption set tongues wagging on her comment section as peeps roasted her and her peers from Metro FM and Kaya 959

Peeps shared mixed reactions on the way the three stars speak the English language and the way they posed for the pic

Anele Mdoda has set tongues wagging on her timeline. The media personality shared a snap of herself with radio presenters from other stations.

Anele Mdoda posted a pic she took with Tbo Touch and Sizwe Dhlomo. Image: @zinthathu, @iamtbotouch, @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

The caption of the 947 breakfast host's pic with Tbo Touch and Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a heated debate on her timeline. Taking to Twitter, Anele Mdoda captioned her pic with the stars from Metro FM and Kaya 959:

"Apparently you can hear the English in this photo. I hate you guys."

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to Anele Mdoda's post

Tweeps took to Anele's comment section and shared hilarious remarks. They roasted her and the other "American wannabe" stars.

@tebogosebs wrote:

"Lol, Tbo Touch, American wannabe. Sizwe ene o sharp, there's no faking from him. Wena Anele o tshwana lenna our English is not make sure, lol."

@bhambo_lunye3 said:

"Yey baba don't take chances lana, Anele's English is on another level ntate you can tell she went to boma Saint what what high school."

@Menzi__Nxumalo commented:

"There is a wide gap between Touch & Sizwe's accent which is more private school while the other sounds like 50 cent from Soweto & this is why you are closer to Sizwe — usile wena Anele."

@QLubanzi wrote:

"You didn’t leave any gap, you are too close to each other."

@ZolaZee_ said:

"Touch with that American twang. Sizwe with that squeaky twang. And Anele with that polished multi-racial school English twang."

@CherzaKekana added:

"But we speak English every day too, is there any other English we don’t know?"

