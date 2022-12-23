Moshe Ndiki was unimpressed by private hospital workers who asked him for pics while he was admitted to the unnamed hospital

The fuming star blasted the healthcare workers who came to him while he was lying on a hospital bed and tried to get pics from him

Social media users advised the former Gomora actor to report the people who bothered him while he was suffering from exhaustion

Moshe Ndiki has taken to his timeline to call out workers from an unnamed private hospital. The media personality was hospitalised recently and he took to social media to share his bad experience at the hospital.

The star shared that he was in ER when some health care workers wanted to take selfies with him. The fuming star blasted them on Twitter.

He shared that those workers need to start working on their decorum at work because what they did was not it. The former Gomora star said he was not feeling well when the hospital employees bothered him.

ZAlebs reports that Moshe Ndiki confirmed the reason for his hospitalisation was due to exhaustion as he's currently working on five different shows.

Mzansi advises Moshe Ndiki to report the workers who asked him for pics

@ItsWendyChief wrote:

"I'm so sorry you had to go through all that but otherwise u-grand?"

@ZeeRight said:

"Report them!!!"

@kolorMeYellow commented:

"This is very unprofessional and a violation of your privacy. You can actually lodge a complaint."

@Nkulee011 said:

"This is ridiculous! Mind blowing actually! And when you refuse they will have the audacity to post about how rude you are and not taking into account the circumstance you're in. Clout and social media presence has really killed the little humanity people had left."

@_Vuyani_ wrote:

"So distasteful."

@ThembyBae added:

"Hayi! Hayi! I would've literally showed them the door, that's disgusting."

Moshe Ndiki lands in hospital

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took to social media on Tuesday morning, 20 December to share that he was still in hospital. The former The Queen actor also posted a snap confirming he had been admitted at the unnamed hospital.

The bubbly media personality did not share when he was admitted and why he landed on a hospital bed this festive season. ZAlebs reports that Moshe confirmed later on the day that he was officially discharged from the hospital.

Social media users took to the TV presenter's comment section on Twitter and wished their fave a speedy recovery.

