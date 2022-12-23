Christmas Day is a time for everyone to be with their loved ones and Mzansi celebs will also be taking time off their busy schedules to be with their families

DJ Shimza revealed that he'll not be hosting his annual One Man Christmas Show as he'll be visiting a friend and his family in Limpopo

The likes of Big Zulu and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede also shared that they'll be spending time with their families before attending their gigs on Christmas Day

South African celebs have shared how they'll be spending their Christmas Day. The stars have been working hard all year and said they'll be taking some time off their busy schedules to spend quality time with their families and friends.

Zandie Khumalo, Big Zulu and DJ Shimza have revealed how they'll be spending Christmas Day. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede, @bigzulu_sa, @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Some shared that they'll enjoy home-cooked meals and visit their families and friends while others shared that they'll be going to church on the special day in the world's calendar.

DJ Shimza to visit a friend in Limpopo on Christmas Day

The music producer told Daily Sun he'll have a chilled Christmas Day this year. DJ Shimza said he won't be hosting his annual One Man Christmas Show. He shared that he's going to Limpopo on Christmas Day to visit a friend and his family. He said he won't host his annual show because he just did a show in Sun Arena.

DJ Shimza will spend Christmas Day with a friend in Limpopo. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede will prepare lunch for her family on Christmas Day

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede shared that Christmas is a very special time for her, but unfortunately she'll not be with her family on the day. The singer said she'll be working on the day. She has two gigs on Christmas Day.

The star said she'll wake up early on the day to prepare lunch for her family before they go to church. They'll also take her son for Christmas photos at the mall before going back home to enjoy lunch together.

Zandie Khumalo said she'll go to church on Christmas Day. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu to spend Christmas Day back home in Bergville

The rapper shared that he's already back home in Bergville enjoying every minute of the quality time he's spending with his loved ones. Big Zulu expressed that he takes Christmas time as a blessing because he gets to bond with not just his family but other families as well. He shared that the festive season is a "truly fulfilling experience".

Big Zulu will spend Christmas Day at his home in Bergville. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

