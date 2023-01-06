Kaya 959 host Sizwe Dhlomo took to his timeline and trolled Podcast and Chill host over his seemingly broken glasses

The popular podcaster rocked the odd-looking glasses when he went out to buy food from a street trader

Social media users took to Sizwe's comment section and laughed out loud at MacG, adding that they also noticed the funny-looking eye-wear

Sizwe Dhlomo has a great sense of humour. The Kaya 959 presenter took to social media and roasted Podcast and Chill host MacG.

Sizwe Dhlomo trolled 'Podcast and Chill' host MacG over his glasses.

Source: Instagram

The media personality was reacting to MacG's post. The podcaster posted a pic of himself buying chicken from a street vendor. He was rocking seemingly broken glasses.

Sizwe Dhlomo noticed that something was wrong with the YouTuber's glasses and trolled him. Sizwe took to MacG's comment section on Twitter and said:

"Lol! Did somebody step on your glasses or what?"

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's hilarious comment about MacG's glasses

Peeps took to Sizwe's comment section and shared hilarious reactions to his comment. Many also trolled MacG over his strange-looking glasses.

@laidback_Sizwe said:

"You're killing me, I thought I was the only one."

@denga_matodzi wrote:

"He met Phori along the way and he fixed him."

@ManChriz54 commented:

"Funniest glasses I have ever seen."

@veneration1 said:

"They appropriate his behavior."

@Mthokozisi_S_H wrote:

"Lmfao, Sol sat on them by mistake."

@Sileezy_Money added:

"The glasses are probably looking for their own food."

