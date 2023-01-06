Sizwe Dhlomo has questioned who helped Babes Wodumo unlock Mampintsha's phone, a few days after the Big Nuz member was laid to rest

The late artist's wife, Babes Wodumo, has been bragging on social media about reading messages between Mampintsha and his girlfriends

Some social media users claimed it's easy to unlock someone's phone using face recognition while others accused small phone shops business owners from Durban of helping Babes crack the code

Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to social media to question who helped Babes Wodumo unlock Mampintsha's phone. The late Kwaito legend was laid to rest a few days ago but his widow is already wilding out using his phone.

A video of Babes Wodumo bragging about reading messages between Mampintsha and his side chicks is doing the rounds on social media platforms. She even threatened to leak some of the n*des Mpintsho received from his girlfriends.

The Kaya 959 host took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the trending topic. Sizwe Dhlomo wrote:

"Bafethu, ake sikhulume udaba olu-serious ke kodwa manje… Ubani ovule leya phone?"

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's question

Social media users took to Sizwe's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared hilarious reactions to his post. Some accused Durban second-hand phone shop owners of helping Babes access the late Big Nuz member's phone. Others said it's easy to unlock it when using facial recognition.

@SyandaLangaJnr said:

"If usebenzisa iFace recognition kulula, you just pause the video kaMampintsha on TV uzondeze iPhone kwiScreen, Howwwu the phone shall recognise Mandla Maphumulo."

@Undlunkulu_Xoli wrote:

"I just tried this with a picture on another screen, it works."

@YayaRSA commented:

"Probably iStore. Took the death certificate and her marriage certificate. Maybe, angazi. Kodwa okusalayo ivuliwe ifoni (But what matters is that it has been unlocked)."

@Mkhuleko_26 said:

"Lol! bro, Babes lives in Durban! Sphethe oMy Friend ePoint that can open any type of phone noma kungathiwa yini they will unlock it at a price kodwa! Ethekwini ePoint is the pits bru, if you know the right people you can even get an ID with your face but nelinye igama (with another name)."

@Sbuddahmlangeni wrote:

"It doesn't matter. We are just waiting for Makhadzi's n*des to be leaked."

@TMM_Larry added:

"iPhones are easily opened by a few Mohammeds I know. There's a reason pickpockets target iPhones."

Babes Wodumo unlocks Mampintsha's phone

In related news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo unlocked Mampintsha's phone a few days after he was laid to rest. A video of the Gqom artist reading messages between her late hubby and his side chicks is doing the rounds on social media.

Babes Wodumo took to Instagram live and shared that she got the pin code of the late Big Nuz member's phone. The clip was also posted on Twitter.

In the clip, Babes jokingly thanks Mampintsha for "giving" her the pin "because he loved me until the end".

