Popular media personality, Sizwe Dhlomo's, followers roasted their fave after he gave them new year advice on his timeline

The Kaya 959 Drive show host encouraged peeps to invest in themselves and learn a new language in 2023, but his advice backfired on him

Social media users threw shade at the star because of the way he butchers Sesotho during his show, adding that he too doesn't know all of Mzansi's official languages

Mzansi peeps have zero chill. Social media users roasted Sizwe Dhlomo after he gave new year advice on his timeline.

Sizwe Dhlomo was shaded by peeps after giving new year advice on languages. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

The media personality encouraged his followers to invest in themselves by learning a new language in 2023. Taking to Twitter, the star wrote:

"Guys, if you can, learn an extra language this year. It’s a great investment in yourself, at a relatively low cost."

Mzansi shades Sizwe Dhlomo's Sesotho speaking skills

Tweeps hilariously assumed that the Kaya 959 Drive show host was speaking about a European language because he too doesn't know all the country's official languages. They threw shade at Sizwe Dhlomo for the way he pronounces Sesotho names in his show.

@NtwanaYaMmetla asked:

"How's your Sesotho coming big man?"

@KCxMU_Supporter wrote:

"How many coding languages do you know Siz?"

@blueEyeBallz commented:

"For something to be an investment it has to have identified benefits."

@ndlovu_timmy said:

"Bra Siz, care to elaborate on how that is a ‘great investment’?"

@SLManzini wrote:

"Are you going to invest in yourself and learn Sesotho? And, are we starting by pronouncing Sesotho names correctly on the show? It’s all love. Enjoy listening to your 3 to 6 shift."

@MABASO_DM97 added:

"How many South African languages can you speak Siz?"

