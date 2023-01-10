South African entertainers have shared their thoughts on the controversial BMW advert that set tongues wagging online

The German car brand's advert used the slogan, "We are our ancestors' wildest dreams", but cancelled the word ancestors

Celebs such as Ntsiki Mazwai, Anele Mdoda and Busiswa weighed in on the matter and many people also called for the advert to be banned

Mzansi celebs have shared their two cents on the trending BMW scandal. The company rubbed many up the wrong way when it launched its new advert.

Ntsiki Mazwai and Anele Mdoda also weighed in on the BMW scandal. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @zinthathu

A pic of BMW's latest campaign featuring a black model trended on social media recently. Many did not like the way the lux vehicle maker twisted the slogan, "We are our ancestors' wildest dreams". BMW cancelled the word ancestors and many lost it when they came across the ad on Twitter, reports ZAlebs.

Mzansi celebs also took to the micro-blogging app and some of them echoed the words of those who called for the advert to be banned.

Ntsiki Mazwai slams BMW

Opinionated media personality Ntsiki Mazwai slammed BMW. She believes the car brand has to apologise for approving the "offensive" advert.

"When you see an advert has offended a group....you apologise....you don't explain bullsh*t @BMW @BMWGroup."

Anele Mdoda sparks debate over BMW advert

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda took to her timeline and called on her followers to share their thoughts on the controversial advert.

"Let’s discuss it when you guys have a moment. #BMW."

Busiswa accuses BMW of "belittling our own affirmations"

South African singer Busiswa also shared her thoughts on the trending topic. She shared that BMW should have left the word ancestors out of the advert completely.

"They could have left ancestors out of it completely. They’ve left black people out of their campaigns for a long time, but once they include us, they still belittle our own affirmations."

Mzansi shares their views on controversial BMW advert

@mbolation said:

"I saw this in Sandton a while back and it did not sit well with me either."

@na_nonj wrote:

"She explained it for some who didn’t get it! Why didn’t they put a Christian name or Jesus and strike that off? I honestly don’t get why others don’t get its offensiveness shame."

@dlaminidelisa commented:

"Disappointing ad campaign by @BMWGroup @BMWMotorsport @BMW. It shouldn't have been approved. Needless to say it must be repealed, brought down, stopped. It's also possible that #BMW knew the outrage the ad will spark & were betting on it to trend and advertise #BMW, consequences later."

@MugeriShushu added:

"This ad is very offensive to me and I share the same sentiments with Asanda. Why did the advertisers feel they had to scratch the ancestors part of the saying, why? This ad must be banned."

