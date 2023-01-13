Musa Mseleku and his wife MaKhumalo took to their timeline to post stunning pics they took during their traditional ceremony on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal

The polygamist and the TV host held their Umembeso at their home and Mzansi was happy to see MaNgwabe showing support to her sister wife

The businessman, who is also a reality TV star, thanked MaNgwabe for attending the ceremony after MaYeni and MaCele failed to honour their sister wife's invite

Musa Mseleku and his gorgeous wife MaKhumalo have taken to their timelines to post beautiful pics from their traditional ceremony.

Musa Mseleku and MaKhumalo held their Umembeso at their beautiful home in KZN. Image: @musamseleku, @thobilek

Source: Instagram

The polygamist and The Real Housewives of Durban star had their lavish Umembeso recently. They celebrated their special day with friends and MaNgwabe - who is also Mseleku's wife. His other two wives Macele and Mayeni failed to honour the invite of their sister wife.

Taking to Instagram, the businessman, who is also a reality TV star, showed love to MaKhumalo for marrying into the family when she was only just 18 years of age. He also thanked MaNgwabe for her support. Mseleku posted 10 pics they took on their special day.

TshisaLIVE reports that MaKhumalo also took to her timeline to thank all the people who made their Umembeso a success.

Mzansi shows love to MaKhumalo

Peeps took to Mseleku's comment section and shared how much they love MaKhumalo. Some said they were also happy to see MaNgwabe showing support to her sister wife.

pumla_g wrote:

"Gorgeous MaK as always. Those dresses, dzamn."

iamchumaninande said:

"Kwakuhle kwethu, may the God of love keep all of you united. I love you MamZilikazi."

cindyz_harlod commented:

"Honestly alot of us love Makhumalo,her genuineness will bring her greatness!!! The last episode made Mangwabe my favourite too. God bless you Musa,Makhumalo and Mangwabe."

masindydayeni wrote:

"You share something deeper with MaK, it's beautiful to watch you guys. Love conquers all."

ningimdunge added:

"Am not a fan of Mangwabe but I was so happy to see Mangwabe ku Membeso ka Thobile, our angel who supports everyone kwi family yakwa Mseleku. You may take her light but Thobile is a pillar. God has plans for her khohlwa ukungazali kwakhe but just love her."

