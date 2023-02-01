Prince Kaybee told Mzansi that he travelled from Johannesburg to Knysna in the Western Cape when he showed off his superbike

The star posted a stunning pic of himself with his Ducati superbike when he touched down in the beautiful city

The music producer's concerned fans asked him to be extra careful in the rain and he assured them that it was safe to ride on the wet roads

Prince Kaybee has taken to his timeline to show off his superbike. The music producer travelled from Johannesburg to Knysna, Western Cape with his Ducati.

Prince Kaybee showed off his Ducati superbike. Image: @princekaybee_sa

The Hosh hitmaker's fans got worried because it was raining at the time he chose to ride solo. They were concerned about his safety, but he shared that he was extra careful on the road.

Taking to Twitter, the club DJ posted a stunning pic of himself and his ride. The star captioned his post:

"Touchdown Knysna."

Mzansi wishes Prince Kaybee a safe trip

Peeps took to the star's comment section and asked him why he chose to ride in the rain. Prince Kaybee shared that he likes taking road trips in the wet weather, adding that it is safe to ride in the rain.

@Kalombola3 wrote:

"Bro, drive safe. It's raining and the road is very slippery. All the best and safe trip. Hustler, the GOAT, KAybee."

@Motsumi_Mellow said:

"Is it safe to ride when it rains?"

@Malume_hlogi asked:

"From JHB?"

Prince Kaybee replied:

"Yep, through Cape Town."

@MathaboSinclair wrote:

"You enjoy riding in the rain?"

@Tuwayz commented:

"The most expensive superbike!! Ducati! Very nice ndoda! Yes I do."

@FMehluli said:

"Be extra careful on that thing."

@Matarhomos added:

"I love Knysna.... there is this sea food restaurant I once went with my son... I still think about it... There is also a rib joint, forgot the name .... joh those ribs."

