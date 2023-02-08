Sjava shared why he stopped drinking alcohol during the listening session of his new album titled Isibuko

The Umama hitmaker shared that he was carefree and having fun with his friend when he recorded his debut album but had to change his ways because he couldn't handle his alcohol

The singer advised people who do wrong things when they are drunk to quit because he thinks there's nothing wrong with alcohol but the person drinking and acting a fool has to stop

Sjava has opened up about quitting alcohol. The singer shared that he used to drink and have fun for a living in the early stages of his career.

At the time, he adds that he was not as invested in his craft as he is today. When he bagged his first record deal, Sjava used to hang out with his collaborators, rapper Emtee and producer Ruff, and they used to get up to no good.

Sjava changes his ways

The star told TshisaLIVE that he has since changed his ways. He was speaking to the publication during his Isibuko listening session in Johannesburg. He dropped the fire album a few days back.

He explained that he didn't have any problems when he recorded the first album. He didn't have cash but was happy at the time. Sjava said his problems started when fame and money came.

Even though he has stopped drinking, Sjava shared that he doesn't think booze is the problem but the person doing the wrong things. He admitted that he couldn't handle his booze. The Umama hitmaker advised Mzansi:

"If you do drink and do things that are out of line that means you have to stop drinking."

Sjava trends after releasing Isibuko

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava trended on social media after dropping a new album on Friday, 27 January. The singer released a project titled Isibuko.

It received rave reviews when it dropped. The album features songs such as Thixo, Ubuhle Bendalo, Kube Ngangazi, and Time. The award-winning artist worked with mostly upcoming singers on the project and his favourite collaborators, Emtee ad Saudi.

The Umama hitmaker's fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Isibuko. Many shared that the album is therapeutic, adding that he sounds angelic on the album. They shared that his lyrics motivate, heal and encourage them to be on their best behaviour.

