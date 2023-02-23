TV presenter Minnie Dlamini revealed in an Instagram video that she plans to renovate her parents' home

Dlamini noted that she always wanted to revamp her childhood home because it holds so many memories for her

The media personality collaborated with leading South African home store SenoSA to come up with the best ideas

Minnie Dlamini intends to renovate her mother's home. The former Homeground host revealed on social media that it had been her dream to fix up her childhood home.

Minnie Dlamini's renovation plans for her mom's house were revealed in a video she shared online. Image: @minniedlamini

Taking to Instagram, Dlamini shared a video showing her teaming up with Mzansi home store SenoSA to redevelop her family home. The clip took Minnie's fans on a journey, from choosing suitable theme colours to picking the best material for custom-made furniture.

"Something’s cooking with @senosa1 I’ve been working on renovating my parents house and my childhood home to our dream home a few months to go. I’m sooooo excited, can’t wait to share the journey with you!!! Home is where my heart is ♥️"

According to ZAlebs, this is not the first time the TV presenter did something grand for her mom and dad. In 2020, Minnie bought a brand-new BMW car for her parents.

Minnie Dlamini's fans lavish her with compliments for renovating her childhood home

@ladydkhoza said:

"You are the best daughter ever, Minnie. I love you lots ❤️"

@natashatash06 shared:

"One thing about Minnie, she loves home projects ❤️"

@thandekamlabax posted:

"Ukuzala ukuzelula. Izibusizo zakho zibuya ekujabuliseni abazali besaphila. You are our pride Minnie❤️"

@pummie1234 replied:

"Home is everything. Congratulations, Minnie."

@hlomukanomsa commented:

"Sibongela abazali. There's no place like home MaDlamini ❤️"

@thinandebele added:

"I will definitely follow this journey."

