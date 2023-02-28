Queen Lolly responded to Makhadzi's post about her allegations that she has a baby with Master KG

The Ghanama hitmaker took to her social media pages to share her thoughts on Queen Lolly's rants

The exchange comes after Master KG's tweet rubbishing the controversial slay queen's allegations and accusing her of chasing clout

Queen Lolly responded to Makhadzi's tweet about her and Master KG.

Makhadzi added her voice to Queen Lolly and her ex-boyfriend Master KG's drama. Queen Lolly has been trending on social media after she claimed that the Waya Waya hitmaker is her baby daddy.

Makhadzi reacts to Queen Lolly's allegations against Master KG

If there is anyone who knows Master KG's personal life, it's Makhadzi because the two were together for years before announcing their breakup.

According to ZAlebs, Makhadzi scoffed at Queen Lolly's allegations that the Jerusalema hitmaker is her baby daddy. In a now-deleted tweet, Makhadzi questioned the logic behind the controversial slay queen's story. She has a nine-year-old son with a man she has known for three years. Makhadzi wrote:

"Maybe I don't know math, but how can you claim to know someone for three years and already have a nine-year-old son with him? Healing is a medicine."

Queen Lolly blasts Makhadzi following her post

Queen Lolly responded to Makhadzi with a viral TikTok video. She attacked the Limpopo-based hitmaker and accused her of deleting her tweet because she knew the truth. She said:

"Stay out of my business with Master KG. You know exactly what happened. You sent me a message and deleted the message, why did you delete it? You will not finish what you are starting, please leave me alone!"

Master KG denies having a baby with Queen Lolly following her explosive interview on Omakhwapheni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG has come out guns blazing at Queen Lolly after claiming she has a child with the music producer.

Queen Lolly is the talk of the town after alleging that she has been in bed with industry heavyweights like Big Zulu, Master KG, Musa Mseleku and late rapper AKA.

Social media users have been bashing the media personality. Following her recent interview on Omakhwapheni, the Megacy accused her of lying about dating AKA. The late rapper's fans said Supa Mega would have never looked her way.

