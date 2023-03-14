Renowned South African jazz legend Gloria Bosman reportedly died after a short illness

A famous entertainment blogger confirmed the news of the Play Me The Love Songs singer's death

Tributes have been coming in for the talented singer, songwriter and music producer

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Top South African jazz musician Gloria Bosman died at the age of 50. The star reportedly died after a short illness.

Popular jazz singer Gloria Bosman has died. Image: @gloriabosman.

Source: Instagram

Top entertainment blogger Phil Mphela confirmed Bosman's death on his Twitter page.

South Africans mourn Gloria Bosman

Gloria Bosman topped South African Twitter trends following Phil Mphela's tweet. Mphela wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"RIP: Gloria Bosman. Multi-award-winning musician Gloria Bosman has passed away."

Many expressed sadness at how more local celebrities are dying almost every week. Gloria Bosman's death comes just a few days after Amapiano star Costa Titch's death.

@siphohotstix wrote:

"So Sad, gutted, Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman. Thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all. I am shattered - Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman "

@GodPenuel added:

"Rest in Peace, Ms Gloria Bosman. To think that I bumped into you at AMPD Studios in Newtown (JHB) literally a few months ago Thank you for the music ❤️ Thank you for the professionalism ❤️ Thank you for being a queen ❤️ Ulale ngoxolo ❤️."

@lupingcayisa commented:

"Goodnight my friend. Goodnight my sister. Goodnight Nosikhumbuzo. Goodnight Ms Gloria Bosman. None of us saw this coming. You were your happy, cheerful, pleasurable, delightful self only this past weekend. May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace."

@SkhosanaRose noted:

"Oh nooo Gloria Bosman . Our QUEEN of hearts @mbele_lnb interviewed her just recently and the show was amazing. She even spoke about how she loved cheese. Ukufa a'ku noni."

Who is Gloria Bosman and what was she known for?

Gloria Bosman was a renowned jazz musician, writer, producer and presenter. The award-winning star shared stages with music heavyweights like Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, Moses Molelekwa, Tananas and Sipho Mabuse.

RIP Costa Titch: Cassper Nyovest pens touching tribute following Costa Titch's untimely death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has added to the long list of South African stars who have taken to social media to mourn Costa Titch's untimely passing.

Costa Titch died after collapsing during a performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Big Flexa hitmaker after his untimely death. Fans and fellow celebrities have poured their hearts out in touching tributes to the Amapiano star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News