Cassper Nyovest was roasted after he remembered Costa Titch working for him back when the Amapiano star was still a dancer

Cass took to his timeline to react to a clip of the late artist dancing on stage, and many people didn't like the way Mufasa reacted to the video

Some fuming peeps accused the Siyathandana hitmaker of making everything about himself, while others claim he sounded like he was flexing on Costa

Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to remember Costa Titch. The Siyathandana rapper rubbed many up the wrong way when he reacted to a video of Costa Titch while he was still his dancer.

Cassper Nyovest was roasted after boasting about how Costa Titch used to dance for him. Image: @casspernyovest @costatitch

Cassper Nyovest roasted for saying Costa Titch used to dance for him

Cassper Nyovest was slammed for how he reacted to the old video of the late Amapiano star dancing for him in one of the concerts. Costa was with a group of dancers when they busted fire moves while Cass performed his songs.

Costa Titch, who became a top artist, collapsed on stage while performing at the Ultra Music Festival. He reportedly died later in the hospital on Saturday night, March 11. Reacting to the video posted on Twitter, Mufasa responded:

"Yeah. This was Costa when he was still dancing for me."

Mzansi calls out Cassper Nyovest after his reaction to Costa Titch's video

Fuming social media users accused Cassper of making everything about himself, and some said it sounded like he was flexing because of how he answered the question.

@YourWorship_L said:

"You could’ve just said y’all worked together, nawe kodwa."

@Duke_Marikovich wrote:

"Have to say I agree with you. Mad love for Cass but he didn't respond well here. It sounds like he flexing really! Bad taste but yeah let's hope he didn't mean it like he owned the lad before!"

@stylzzy commented:

"Come on dude, did you have to say he was dancing for you?"

@SHIZZY911 said:

"It’s about you again."

@Senzo59666593 wrote:

"And you used to pay him with sneakers."

@SamkeloG59 added:

"He went from this to making a joint album with the GOAT. God Is great indeed."

Akon mourns the death of Costa Titch

In related news, Briefly News reported that Akon took his timeline to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano and hip-hop star signed an international deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

Costa Titch died over the weekend. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and passed on. The star collaborated with Akon on his Big Flexa remix.

Taking to Instagram, Akon paid tribute to the late artist. Akon shared that he was convinced Costa Tich would impact the world music scene.

