A video of Rihanna acting silly before singing her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack Lift Me Up trended on Twitter

Riri's fans thought the behaviour was cute and that she was probably nervous and made the weird body movements to keep herself grounded

The post was shared by @BrianMcLight after netizens dragged the singer for failing to sound like the studio version of Lift Me Up

Rihanna is going viral after a behind-the-scenes video of her goofing around before singing her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack Lift Me Up at the Oscars did the rounds online.

Rihanna's fans came to her defence after a video of her acting silly before performing 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars trended. Image: Emma McIntyre

On Twitter, @BrianMcLight posted the video and said they found Riri's behaviour odd but endearing. The star was on stage about to honour the deceased Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman. Not only was she paying tribute to Chadwick, but it was also a huge moment for her fans since Lift Me Up is her first song after her six-year hiatus, reported Variety Magazine.

Rihanna's fans defend their fave's goofy behaviours at the Oscars

Rihanna's stans, affectionately known as the Navy, quickly clarified that their fave was shaking off her nervousness. This came after some people found it disrespectful that she was making weird body movements while a presenter was making an emotional speech about Chadwick's death.

@mz_pennylane said;

"I think she was a little nervous."

@kthor69 shared:

"She's in a happy place. It's radiating through her."

@FabeTony posted:

"I think she's just getting rid of those performance butterflies and loosening up a bit."

@prince_noona replied:

"She's getting rid of nerves."

@snoozingbarbie commented:

"I was wondering why I heard them laughing on TV."

@beyoncegarden also said:

"It's giving letting the nervousness out."

@princesslaash added:

"That’s a Pisces for you."

Rihanna's Lift Me Up performance at Academy Awards dragged

Rihanna trended after her Oscar performance of her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack Lift Me Up failed to wow netizens.

@Phil Lewis shared a video of Rihanna struggling to hit the high notes, and even Rihanna's fans couldn't defend her after seeing the clip.

@CuffEnergy said:

"I’m a Rihanna supporter when it comes to those high notes. It's a no from me."

@murmns replied:

"I love Riri but no one should tell me she’s better than Beyoncé again."

