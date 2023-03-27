The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson posted stunning snaps of her Seychelles holiday with her hubby

Gushing over Calven Robinson, Jojo applauded her man for continuing to spoil her after some of her RHOD castmates accused her of being a spoilt brat

The viewers of the reality show praised Calven for being a good husband to Jojo, adding that their husbands would also drive for four hours to get to them

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is thankful for having a loving hubby. The reality TV star is living it up with her man, Calven Robinson, in Seychelles.

'RHOD' housewife Jojo Robinson gushed over her husband. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson posts pics of her Seychelles holiday with Calven Robinson

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Jojo Robinson shared stunning pics of herself with her hubby living it up in Seychelles after she left her castmates in Drakensberg. She was hosting the RHOD ladies, but she left them behind when things went south.

Gushing over Calven Robinson, Jojo revealed that her hubby left home at 3am and drove four hours to get her after she and her castmates had a heated argument. According to TshisaLIVE, she also threw shade at the other housewives who accused her of being a spoilt brat.

"It's not called enabling a spoilt brat. It's called love."

Calven reacted to his gorgeous wife's post:

"Absolutely. Love you with all my heart."

RHOD viewers react to Jojo Robinson's post

RHOD fans took to Jojo's comment section and shared mixed reactions to her post. Many praised Calven for the way he loved his wife.

mosima_phele wrote:

"I watched the episode with my man and he said he didn't understand the "spoilt brat" comment because he would have done the same thing in a heartbeat and that's love!"

roxyamas said:

"You guys are adorable, that’s what you do when you love someone. So happy you’re away from all the negativity in DBN my babe, rest up and recharge cos @ruan.scheepers and I miss you. Thank you @calvenrobinson for being so unbelievable to my friend."

_shy027 wrote:

"Yesssss, if your man can’t drive four hours at 3am to get you out of an uncomfortable/emotional situation, is he really your man?"

lorinda.g.l said:

"Last thing, I don't know who needs to hear this: while we're talking about enabling spoilt brats, can we also stop enabling bullies!!!! Stop gaslighting too. It's easy to blame an outburst on spoilt behaviour when you know your nastiness is a trigger."

shanichilloes added:

"Stunning compliment from a loving wife and mommy to the loves of her life. Remember you are also, both your Boo and baby Boos, the reason for life and your happy sparkling personality is what makes their lives happy and content too. Don’t let the TV drama put out your fire."

