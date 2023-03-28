Thuso Mbedu opened up about how much Charlize Theron's outreach project inspired her and encouraged the youth to follow their dreams

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project celebrated 15 years since it was formed, and The Woman King actress was one of the special guests

Thuso urged the youth not to let their circumstances stop them from doing what they love because people like Charlize are also fighting for them

Thuso Mbedu took to her timeline to share how much Charlize Theron inspires her. The Woman King actress praised the Mzansi-born Hollywood superstar's efforts in helping the Southern African youth via her outreach project.

Thuso Mbedu said Charlize Theron inspires her. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Charlize Theron's outreach project celebrates 15 years of existence

Thuso was one of the guests when the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) celebrated 15 years since its formation. Taking to Instagram, the Is'thunzi actress posted pics of herself with Charlize at the ceremony.

TshisaLIVE reports that the foundation partners with community organisations to advance South African youths' health, education and safety. Thuso said the massive change that Charlize Theron and her CTAOP team have done was "awe-inspiring" and filled her with hope.

She also encouraged the youth of Mzansi to follow their dreams and not let their circumstances stand in their way, adding that people like Charlize are fighting for them.

Reacting to Thuso's touching post, The Italian Job actress thanked Thuso for taking time off her busy schedule to celebrate with her and the CTAOP team. Charlize said:

"Thank you for coming, sweet lady."

Mzansi reacts to Thuso Mbedu's post about Charlize Theron

Many people said the two Hollywood superstars are their inspiration and thanked them for continuing to make Mzansi proud.

Minnie Dlamini said:

"A movie together please."

loud_inkdlamini wrote:

"Caption! Thank you for the generous encouragement."

siphiwe_sithole54 commented:

"You are my biggest source of inspiration, sis, and what's crazy is that I'm not even in your field of work."

tebza_14 said:

"Creating impact is the name of the game."

mbusoh_mwelase wrote:

"My two favourite actresses."

phumopalesa added:

"You make South Africa proud, ladies. Keep shining."

