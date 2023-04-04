Sizwe Dhlomo trolled Mpho Phalatse after she showed off her painting by the infamous Rasta, the Artist

The radio DJ suggested that her political career was over because Rasta only paints people who are dead

Sizwe's spicy tweet went viral, and a lot of people shared banter about Mpho's ambitions as a politician

Sizwe Dhlomo insinuated on Twitter that Mpho Phalatse's political career was dead. Image: @sizwedhlomo and @mayor_mpho_phalatse

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo is not afraid to speak his mind and has often found himself in many twars with other celebs because of his utterances on social media.

Sizwe Dhlomo trolls Mpho Phalatse

He recently took a jab at DA member Mpho Phalatse's political ambitions. Mpho posted a snap of her portrait painting taken with Rasta the Artist. Rasta is known for botching paintings of dead artists and, in true fashion, botched Mpho's painting too.

Sizwe replied to Mpho's post with snarky questions that had a lot of followers sniggering in the comments section.

"He only paints the dead, so what’s dead here? Your political ambitions?"

See Sizwe's viral tweet below:

Reactions to Sizwe's tweet about Mpho Phalatse

@Arnold_Sibanda1 said:

"No need, please respect this woman bro. She has never ever engaged with you in anyway. It's just a painting of appreciation. That's that!"

@nicknthala mentioned:

"You went in hard there man. "

@Thabo_Tshisi stated:

"Nah, you definitely know her naked. What is this?"

@Tripl3Beast_SA posted:

"You said that with your chest he only paints the dead. Yazi nizoboshwa for amanga Dinangwe."

@LadySkollie mentioned:

"She gave an artist some work in a country where the arts department is used as a naughty corner for criminal politicians. So what’s your point?"

@loyisojnr added:

"He also painted Julius Malema."

@Bidla_Pork commented:

"Rest in peace to isdima sakhe."

