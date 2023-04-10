Natasha Thahane recently took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse of her baby boy while celebrating his first birthday

The Blood & Water star has been keeping details about her son, including his name and pictures under wraps

Natasha's fans and industry colleagues flocked to her Instagram timeline to share sweet reactions to her post

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Natasha Thahane has been keeping her private life away from social media. The actress who is reportedly married to soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch recently celebrated her son.

Natasha Thahane has shared a post to celebrate her son's birthday. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane shares first pictures of her son as she celebrates his birthday

The talented actress who had been keeping Mzansi guessing when she welcomed her baby boy finally shared more details.

Natasha Thahane had the streets wilding when she announced her pregnancy but went quiet throughout the remainder of her pregnancy. The Blood & Water actress never announced her son's birth or reveal his name and face.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Taking to her Instagram page on 8 April, the actress shared the first snap of her son and a sweet birthday tribute. She wrote:

"Happy 1st Birthday to my Son . Psalm 91:11."

Natasha Thahane's followers react to star's adorable post

Natasha Thahane's fans and industry colleagues flooded to her Instagram timeline with sweet reactions. Many helped their fav celebrate her bundle of joy's special day.

@somizi said:

"The cuteness nkare ngingamtsipa."

@khosingema wrote:

"Aw happy becoming a mommy day!!❤️."

@cindy_thando added:

"Happy Birthday, Cutie Pie❤️"

@amaqamata wrote:

"Happy birthday sweet baby boy❤️‍♀️."

@simzngema added:

"Aaaah happy birthday nana❤️ well-done mummy."

Natasha Thahane breaks silence on weight loss rumours, says breastfeeding has taken a toll on her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Natasha Thahane is no longer entertaining comments about how much weight she has lost after welcoming her baby.

The actress has been trying to keep a low profile on social media since welcoming her baby last year. Social media users have been sniffing around for some information but the star and her alleged husband Thembinkosi Lorch are not entertaining rumourmongers.

The Blood & Water actress first made a social media appearance when she was promoting the Netflix blockbuster. Although peeps like her snap-back body, others said she has become "thin". Others attributed the actress' change to the stress associated with being newly married.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News