South African TV personality Anele Mdoda expressed disbelief on Twitter over allegations made by Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Mdoda's tweet came after audio of Nandipha being threatened by Thabo Bester surfaced on social media platforms

The couple was arrested in Tanzania while on their way to the Kenyan border and now face serious charges, including a slew of criminal charges in court in Bloemfontein

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Anele Mdoda roasts Nandipha's assault claims. Images: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

South African television personality, Anele Mdoda, has taken to Twitter to express her disbelief and anger over the allegations made by Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Dr Magudumana claimed that Thabo Bester forced her to participate in criminal activities, including fraud and murder.

Dr Nandipha and Thabo have been arrested and are going to court

The two were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, earlier this week while on their way to the Kenyan border. According to EWN, the couple faces a slew of criminal charges and is appearing in court in Bloemfontein.

Mdoda lets her opinion be known

Mdoda did not mince her words when she took to Twitter to express her views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She tweeted:

"Nandipha athi Thabo Bester assaulted her at her birthday last year. Well the law had made it easy for him to not assault you my baby and put him in jail and you took him out. Andazi nam uba uyandiva na?"

Anele's tweet came after audio of Nandipha seemingly being threatened by Thabo Bester surfaced on social media platforms, prompting a reaction from South Africans.

Dr Magudumana and her father are back in Bloemfontein court for aiding Thabo Bester's escape, SA awaits family reunion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nandipha and her father are back in court.

It will be a family affair in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court as Dr Nandipha Magugumana and her father, Cornelius Sekeleni, head back to court for their second appearance.

The pair will reunite in the dock with two others for their part in helping Thabo Bester escape prison on May 3, 2022, and evade capture for 11 months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News