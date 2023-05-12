Minnie Dlamini's old and questionable tweet about her then-crush, Arsenal F.C footballer Thierry Henry, has resurfaced

The former Homeground host raved about Henry almost a month after marrying her ex-husband Quinton Jones in 2017

The post left Mzansi convinced that Minnie's love for Quinton wasn't strong enough because she still had the hots for other guys

Minnie Dlamini is under fire after her old tweets resurfaced, suggesting that her marriage to ex-husband Quinton Jones was doomed from the start.

Minnie Dlamini has been criticised for saying she had a crush on Thierry Henry when she was married to Quinton Jones. Image: @MinnieDlamini/Facebook and Jean Catuffe

Source: UGC

Twitter user @TheChosenOne95_ shared a screenshot of one of Dlamini's posts from 3 August 2017, in which she said she had a crush on Thierry Henry. According to News24, she married Jones on 8 July 2017, almost a month before dropping the bombshell.

At the time, Minnie tweeted:

"Today marks the day of my devastation! Thierry Henry is in Johannesburg, South Africa (my hood) and I just got married ... #Heartbroken"

Mzansi disappointed but not surprised by Minnie Dlamini's old tweet about Thierry Henry

The tweet might have been deemed sarcasm if Minnie and Quinton were still married in 2023, but they divorced in 2022.

According to ZAlebs, the marriage ended due to cheating, which was one of the reasons why many Twitter users believed she meant what she wrote about Henry.

@their_son said:

"This is so wild "

@MsRebrand shared:

"She was married, not dead. You people are so strict, as if married people can't have crushes."

@LSmithAfrica posted:

"I don't even know what to say. If a dude did this to a woman he is married to, he would receive hate."

@onscryn replied:

"Imagine inviting your whole family and friends, sending your elders to pay R100 000 Lobola, having a wedding that costs R350 000 and a honeymoon costing about R200 000; then your new wife tweets something like this? Nka loma Thierry Henry."

@TheZingOne commented:

"That marriage never stood a chance."

@tanipratt wrote:

"This is nasty . Guys, please marry and date people who like you."

@hlovo_ added:

"I would throw up and get a divorce."

Minnie Dlamini reveals the "real" reason for divorcing Quinton Jones

Mzansi was always convinced that Minnie lived happily ever after marrying Quinton and starting a family until 2022.

Many netizens were taken aback by their divorce announcement and were curious about what caused the breakup. The couple did not explain why they divorced, leading to suspicion.

Fast forward to 2023, when all of the criticism had died down, and The South African claimed that Minnie hinted at the "real" reason for the divorce. According to the news outlet, she shared a video implying their marriage was abusive and controlling.

Minnie Dlamini lists romantic gestures her future bae must do to steal her heart forever

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini hinted she was ready for the dating scene after calling it quits with Quinton Jones.

The media personality and Quinton announced their split in a joint statement on Twitter early in 2022.

Taking to Instagram after the split, The Honeymoon actress posted the qualities she is looking for in a man.

Source: Briefly News